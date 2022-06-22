Blackhawks' Hunter becomes 4th woman named NHL assistant GM

GM Brandon Davidson announced Hunter's promotion and other front office moves Tuesday. Karilyn Pilch was also promoted to director of player personnel, while Mark Eaton will remain assistant GM of development and Brian Campbell will keep his role as hockey operations adviser.

“Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step," Davidson said in a statement. “I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”