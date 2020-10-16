Black scholars form effort to fight trolls, disinformation

Aiwuyor said some social media accounts are using “digital Blackface” — posing as Black users when they aren't — or resurrecting old accounts that haven't tweeted in four years to spread false information about where to vote or where candidates stand on issues.

Members of the National Black Cultural Information Trust plan to monitor social media posts and flag those spreading misleading and fake stories. They plan to use crowdsourcing, website tools that show if accounts have troll-like behavior, and scholars on standby to counter any claims about slavery or voting.

Through its website, the project will direct users to discussions and stories around Black voting and U.S. reparation supporters who reject xenophobic rhetoric and push coalition-building with Black immigrants and Latinos.

Russell Contreras is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras.

Richard Williams sits in a folding chair, filling out paperwork, as he waits in line to vote early in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Black people are going to the polls by the thousands and waiting in lines for hours to vote early in Georgia. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Credit: Russ Bynum Credit: Russ Bynum