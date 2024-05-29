Black men who were asked to leave a flight sue American Airlines, claiming racial discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Black passengers who were briefly ordered off an American Airlines plane in January sued the airline Wednesday, alleging that they were victims of racial discrimination.

Three of the men filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York. They said they were told to leave a plane waiting to take off in Phoenix and noticed five other black men who also had been ordered off the flight.

The men said airline employees told them they were removed because of a complaint about body odor, which they said was false. The men said they complained about discrimination.