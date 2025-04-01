Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Black Lives Matter Plaza's end — like its beginning — is a barometer of the times

It started as an ordinary D
By BY ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — It started as an ordinary D.C. intersection — a tourist destination with a modest white church on the corner, notable largely for an unobstructed view of the White House across Lafayette Park. Then, in the pandemic summer of 2020, it transformed.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police turned the nexus of 16th and H streets into a focal point for decades-old grievances over police brutality and racial inequities.

Even before it was named Black Lives Matter Plaza, thousands of protesters descended there daily, many staying around the clock as support tents and infrastructure sprung up. At times, the protests turned violent: A groundskeeper building in the park burned down; the church, St. John’s Episcopal, briefly caught fire; and at least one night saw storefronts destroyed downtown.

At other times, the violence was directed at protesters, including when police abruptly used chemical agents to clear out protesters, so President Donald Trump could pose in front of St. John's holding a Bible.

Later that year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the creation of Black Lives Matter Plaza, with official street signs and "Black Lives Matter" painted in giant yellow letters on a multiblock stretch of 16th Street. The move was symbolic, but the impact concrete: BLM Plaza became a magnet point for years of political activism. Hundreds of protests started, ended or rallied there. Semipermanent protesters mingled with tourists; crowds brought vendors and food trucks, creating a street-fair vibe.

But Bowser's move was derided by local activists, who accused her of co-opting an organic movement whose values she did not share. In a brief game of cat-and-mouse, activists erased the stars from the Washington, D.C., flag painted on the street, creating the image of an equal sign; they temporarily changed the message to “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police.”

Despite local resistance, Bowser's act of public defiance established her as a prominent foil for Trump in his first term.

Now, the site has changed again, an indicator of America’s political pendulum swings. Bowser announced early this month that the city would remove the words as she struggled with threats of encroachment from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

The work was supposed to take at least six weeks, but appears to be finishing ahead of schedule. Workers have completed removing the letters.

And the street signs reading Black Lives Matter Plaza have come down.

___

This combination of images shows Black Lives Matter plaza on 16th Street, NW, near the White House on March 10, 2025, top, as work was beginning to remove signage and markings, and on April 1, 2025, after the work was completed. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - An aerial view of the Black Lives Matter Mural is seen in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been cleared of signage and markings, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A new Black Lives Matter sign stands outside the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man walks across 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, with the White House in the background, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traffic crosses 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People look through the fence at the White House, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, with the White House in the background, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians and traffic use 16th Street NW, after Black Lives Matter Plaza has been re-done eliminating the tribute, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The letters at Black Lives Matter Plaza have been repainted after the street was repaved near the White House in Washington, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A giant "Black Lives Matter" mural is painted in orange on Fulton Street, Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau

Credit: Contributed

South Fulton mayor’s wages will be garnished to pay for $5,000 mural

Layoffs could threaten historic Atlanta federal buildings and art, staff say

One expert fears the loss of institutional knowledge and expertise could lead to the demolition of many buildings and, inevitably, pieces of Atlanta's cultural identity.

OPINION

TORPY: Hate leads the shouting hour outside progressive churches

It was 10 minutes before Sunday’s service at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Atlanta’s Grant Park when the amplified hell-and-brimstone squad arrived at its steps.

The Latest

Hundreds of employees wait in line wrapped around the outside of the Health and Human Services headquarters building, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)

Credit: AP

Mass layoffs are underway at the nation's public health agencies

7m ago

Paraguay recalls ambassador to Brazil and suspends dam talks over espionage revelations

14m ago

Most immigrants at risk of deportation from US are Christian, report finds

18m ago

Featured

Former CDC employee Barbara Marston (right) protests the recent firings and budget cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says

1h ago