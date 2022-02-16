Black lawmaker sues anti-abortion group over racist threat

West Virginians for Life did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment on the lawsuit Wednesday. Demoske resigned earlier this month from the chapter after admitting his action violated the group's bylaws. He did not have a listed telephone number and did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from the AP.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages through a jury trial and asks for a restraining order to prohibit the defendants from further contact with Walker.

In contrast to Walker's proposed measure, the Republican-led West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, a piece of legislation almost identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The legislation will now move on to the state Senate, which is also dominated by Republicans.