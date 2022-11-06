'Black Adam' tops box office again on quiet weekend

"Black Adam," Dwayne Johnson's bid to launch a new DC Films superpower, has surpassed $300 million globally in three weeks of release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million and $319.7 million globally. That puts the $195 million-budgeted film — the third film this year to lead the box office three consecutive weeks — on a trajectory to likely surpass the $366 million that "Shazam!" grossed in 2019, but less certain to notch a profit in its theatrical run.

When Walt Disney Co.'s "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lands in theaters Thursday, it's expected to score one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. Ryan Coogler's original debuted with more than $200 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters in 2018, and forecasts suggest it could open with around $175 million.