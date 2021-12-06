Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s origins have always been a bit of a mystery, which is why this trial has drawn so much attention from outsiders. In October 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, a person named “Satoshi Nakamoto” published a paper laying out a framework for a digital currency that would not be tied to any legal or sovereign authority. Mining for the currency began a few months later.

The name Nakamoto, roughly translated from Japanese to mean “at the center of,” was never considered to be the real name of Bitcoin’s creator. Some in the cryptocurrency community do not even believe Nakamoto was a single individual.

Wright has claimed since 2016 that he is Nakamoto, a claim that has been met with skepticism from a sizeable portion of the cryptocurrency community. Due to its structure, all transactions of Bitcoin are public and the 1.1 million Bitcoins in question have remained untouched since Wright’s big reveal. Members of the Bitcoin community have regularly called for Wright to move just a fraction of the coins into a separate account to register that he truly is as wealthy as he claims.

During the trial, both Wright and other cryptocurrency experts testified under oath that Wright owns the Bitcoins in question. Wright said he would prove his ownership if he were to win at trial.

David Kleiman died in April 2013. Led by his brother Ira Kleiman, his family has claimed David Kleiman and Wright were close friends and co-created Bitcoin through a partnership. Kleiman’s estate was suing for half of the Bitcoins in question as well as intellectual property rights.

Wright’s lawyers have said repeatedly that David Kleiman and Wright were friends and collaborated on work together, but their partnership had nothing to do with Bitcoin’s creation or early operation.

Wright has said he plans to donate much of the Bitcoin fortune to charity if he were to win at trial. In an interview, Wright’s lawyer Rivero reconfirmed Wright’s plans to donate much of his Bitcoin fortune.

Caption Ira Kleiman arrives at the Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami. Kleiman is in a civil trial with Dr. Craig Wright. Kleiman claims that his deceased brother David and Wright were co-creators of Bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Caption Ira Kleiman arrives at the Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami. Kleiman is in a civil trial with Dr. Craig Wright. Kleiman claims that his deceased brother David and Wright were co-creators of Bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Dr. Craig Wright arrives at the Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami. Wright is in a civil trial with Ira Kleiman. Kleiman claims that his deceased brother David and Wright were co-creators of Bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Caption Dr. Craig Wright arrives at the Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami. Wright is in a civil trial with Ira Kleiman. Kleiman claims that his deceased brother David and Wright were co-creators of Bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier