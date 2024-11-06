Bitcoin spikes to record as traders expect Trump's victory to boost cryptocurrencies

LONDON (AP) — The price of bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500.00.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic but changed his mind and took a favorable view of cryptocurrencies ahead of the election.