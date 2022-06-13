ajc logo
X

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions." It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

National & World News
By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions."

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after a major crypto lender halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions.”

It is the second collapse of a part of the cryptocurrency world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

Bitcoin was trading at roughly $22,600 as of midday Monday, down more than 17% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely-followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers between accounts in order to “honor, over time, withdrawal obligations.” Celsius, with roughly 1.7 million customers, gave no indication in its announcement when it would allow users to access their funds.

“There is a lot of work ahead as we consider various options, this process will take time, and there may be delays,” it said.

Celsius is one of the bigger cryptocurrency lending platforms, with more than $11 billion in customer assets. In exchange for customers’ deposits, the company gives out extremely generous yields, upwards of 19% on some accounts. These lending platforms have come under scrutiny recently because they offer yields that normal markets could not support, and critics have called them effectively Ponzi schemes.

Terra, and its token Luna, offered similar yields on customer deposits. Those tokens collapsed after huge customer withdrawals forced Terra's operators to liquidate all of the assets being used to support their currencies. The collapse of Terra has spurred calls for reform from the cryptocurrency industry, and calls for Congressional regulation.

Editors' Picks
Transgender athlete heartbroken about recent GHSA ruling1h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
17h ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
1h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
4h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
4h ago
Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
8h ago
The Latest
European 'star survey' reveals celestial treasure trove
4m ago
Report finds 196 clerics abused minors in German diocese
8m ago
Court refuses to halt UK's deportation plan for migrants
11m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top