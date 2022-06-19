Bitcoin inches up above psychological threshold of $20,000

The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency was $20,129.70 as of Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, bitcoin had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during Saturday, it was below $18,000.

On Sunday, though, the volatile cryptocurrency climbed higher, though it is still more than 70% below its November 2020 all-time high of nearly $69,000. Many in the industry had believed it would not fall under $20,000 again.