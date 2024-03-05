BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
Nation & World News

Bitcoin bounces to an all-time high less than two years after FTX scandal clobbered crypto

Bitcoin briefly hit an all-time high Tuesday morning — with the world’s largest cryptocurrency surpassing $68,800, according to CoinMarketCap
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin briefly hit an all-time high Tuesday, March 5, 2024, with the world's largest cryptocurrency surpassing $68,800, according to CoinMarketCap. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin briefly hit an all-time high Tuesday, March 5, 2024, with the world's largest cryptocurrency surpassing $68,800, according to CoinMarketCap. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin has hit an all-time high less than two years after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX severely damaged faith in digital currencies and sent prices plunging.

The world's largest cryptocurrency briefly surpassed $68,800 Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap. That's just above bitcoin's previous record set back in November 2021.

The price for the volatile asset is up almost 200% from one year ago, fueled by the anticipation and eventual regulatory approval of spot bitcoin exchange traded funds earlier this year, which provided access to a much broader class of investors.

The price for bitcoin has surged about 60% since the approval of bitcoin ETFs in January, an easy way to invest in assets or a group of assets, like gold, junk bonds or bitcoins, without having to directly buy the assets themselves.

Also driving prices is what is known as bitcoin “halving” which is anticipated in April. Halvings trim the rate at which new coins are mined and created, lowering the supply.

Bitcoin has a history of drastic swings in price — which can come suddenly and happen over the weekend or overnight in trading that continues at all hours, every day.

Bitcoin rocketed from just over $5,000 at the start of the pandemic to its November 2021 peak of nearly $69,000, in a period marked by a surge in demand for technology products. Prices crashed during an aggressive series of Federal Reserve rate hikes intended to cool inflation, slow money flows and make risky investments potentially riskier. Then came the 2022 collapse of FTX, which left a significant scar on confidence in crypto.

At the start of last year, a single bitcoin could be had for less than $17,000. Investors, however, began returning in large numbers as inflation started to cool. And 2023's collapse of prominent tech-focused banks actually led more investors to turn to crypto as they bailed out of positions in Silicon Valley start-ups and other risky bets.

Despite the recent excitement around bitcoin, experts still maintain that crypto is a risky bet with wildly unpredictable fluctuations in value. In short, investors can lose money as quickly as they make it.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
32m ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
1m ago
THE LATEST
Biden promotes himself to Black voters on Super Tuesday
10m ago
Ukraine claims it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
5h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
2h ago