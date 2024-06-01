Triple-A catcher who was hit by a backswing is out of the hospital, resting and recovering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

"I'm doing pretty good and hoping to recover as quick as possible," Henry posted Saturday on the social platform X, thanking people for their prayers and concern.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning Friday night. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.