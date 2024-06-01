Bisons catcher Henry hit by backswing, hospitalized; Triple-A game is called after 'scary incident'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry was hospitalized Friday night after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.