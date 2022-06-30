ajc logo
Bird sets WNBA career wins record as Storm beat Aces 88-78

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird stops as Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird stops as Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

24 minutes ago
Sue Bird became the WNBA’s leader in career wins with 324 as the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-78

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird became the WNBA's leader in career wins with 324 on Wednesday night as the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-78.

Bird, who has announced this will be her final season, passed former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (12-7) with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart had 14 points and seven rebounds. Stephanie Talbot added 15 points and Bird had 13 points and six assists. Tina Charles scored four points in her debut for the Storm.

Bird made a 3-pointer in transition to cap Seattle's 13-0 run for a 55-47 lead midway through the third quarter. But Las Vegas tied it at 60 later in the quarter after a 13-2 run.

A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Aces (14-5). Kelsey Plum scored 16 points, Jackie Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Chelsea Gray had 10 points and eight assists. Iliana Rupert scored 11 points off the bench.

Wilson had a double-double in the first half with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Las Vegas lead 47-44.

The game featured seven former No. 1 draft picks in Bird, Charles, Loyd, Stewart, Wilson, Plum and Young.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson tries to shoot, but Seattle Storm's Stephanie Talbot, right, knocks the ball out of her hands during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson tries to shoot, but Seattle Storm's Stephanie Talbot, right, knocks the ball out of her hands during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson tries to shoot, but Seattle Storm's Stephanie Talbot, right, knocks the ball out of her hands during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Credit: Dean Rutz

Seattle Storm's Ezi Macbegor, right, has her shot blocked by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Seattle Storm's Ezi Macbegor, right, has her shot blocked by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Seattle Storm's Ezi Macbegor, right, has her shot blocked by Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Dean Rutz

Credit: Dean Rutz

