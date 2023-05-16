BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Cobb police release unseen video of capture of Midtown shooting suspect
X

Bird flu detected in 2 poultry workers in the UK; no transmission between people

National & World News
1 hour ago
U.K. health officials says two poultry workers have tested positive for bird flu

LONDON (AP) — Two poultry workers in the U.K. have tested positive for bird flu, but they had no symptoms and there's no evidence of transmission between people, the Health Security Agency said Tuesday.

The two are the first humans to test positive for the virus in the U.K. since the agency announced a case of a 79-year-old English man who was infected after allowing ducks into his home.

The agency said bird-to-human transmission of avian flu had occurred in the U.K. only a small number of times prior to that January 2022 infection.

The poultry workers who tested positive for the H5 strain were believed to have been exposed to sick birds while working at the same farm, which was not identified.

Poultry farms were under order from November until mid-April to keep all birds indoors after avian flu was discovered on dozens of farms. Since October 2021, the U.K. has faced its worst outbreak of avian influenza, with hundreds of cases confirmed and millions of birds culled.

The positive tests were detected through screening of poultry workers exposed to infected birds. The two workers have since tested negative.

Precautionary contact tracing was being done, the agency said.

Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the agency, said the level of risk to human health from bird flu was very low in the general population.

“Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people," Hopkins said. “Globally, there is no evidence of spread of this strain from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population."

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives2h ago

Credit: AP

Big-money Mets still underachieving, won’t catch Braves
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Actor Danny Masterson used drugs, Scientology to get away with raping women, prosecutor...
6m ago
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins to resign after Justice Department watchdog...
6m ago
AP Sources: Unknown man slipped undetected inside the home of White House official
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top