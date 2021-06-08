BioNTech founders contributing to book on COVID-19 vaccine

Publication is scheduled for Nov. 2. That's one week before a book by the head of Pfizer, which teamed up with the Germany-based BioNTech to develop the vaccine, is scheduled to come out.

“'The Vaccine' will reveal how they were able to develop a panel of vaccine candidates within a matter of weeks, how they convinced major pharmaceutical companies to support their work, how they navigated negotiations with the U.S. administration and the European Union, and how in partnership with Pfizer they managed to produce more than two billion doses for countries around the world,” according to St. Martin's.