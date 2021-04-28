BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August

Studies show the efficacy of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine declines from 95% declines to about 91% after six months, he said.

“Accordingly, we need a third shot to get the vaccine protection back up to almost 100% again” Sahin said. He suggested this should be administered 9-12 months after the first shot.

“And then I expect it will probably be necessary to get another booster every year or perhaps every 18 months again,” he said.