Biography of the late Rep. John Lewis that draws upon 100s of interviews will be published next fall

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming biography of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will draw upon hundreds of interviews, along with the civil rights activist's FBI files and materials from a planned book that was never completed.

Historian David Greenberg's Lewis biography is scheduled for release next fall, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Greenberg, a professor of history and journalism and media studies at Rutgers University, said in a statement that he began writing the book while Lewis was alive and had received his approval.

“Obviously I admired John Lewis at the start of this project," Greenberg said. “But in the course of it I came to see him as a more complicated person than his public image, and also as a more pragmatic and canny politician than I think most people realized.”