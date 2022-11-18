Biography of poet John Donne wins UK nonfiction book prize

British writer Katherine Rundell’s biography “Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne” was named winner of the 50,000 pound ($59,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a ceremony in London.

Journalist Caroline Sanderson, who chaired the judging panel, said winner was a unanimous choice by the six judges from among 362 books submitted for the prize. She said Rundell, who has published several prize-winning novels for children, had written “a masterpiece of passion and persuasion,” that “sends you off on a journey of discovery.”