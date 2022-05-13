Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues win 5-1, eliminate Wild

After losing Games 4 and 5 and facing a must-win, Wild coach Dean Evason started Cam Talbot over Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. Talbot, who finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, made 22 saves.

Leddy gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first period. It was the first goal by a Blues defenseman in the series.

Binnington helped the Blues overcome a shaky start in the first by erasing several quality Wild chances coming off turnovers. He also got help from his post on Marcus Foligno's shot.

O’Reilly’s power-play goal gave the Blues a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. Brayden Schenn set up the one-timer from the slot with a perfect pass from behind the net.

Bozak cleaned up a rebound off Alexei Toropchenko's shot to extend St. Louis' advantage later in the second. Toropchenko created the chance by getting around Mats Zuccarello while driving to the net.

Tarasenko’s power-play goal with 1:24 left in the second made it 4-0. It was his fourth goal in the last two games.

MOVING UP

Tarasenko passed Doug Gilmour for the fourth-most postseason points in Blues franchise history with his hat trick in Game 5. Tarasenko (57 points) is one point shy of tying Al MacInnis for third.

FACE IN THE CROWD

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright attended the game and participated in the pregame hype by beating on a large drum and leading the crowd in a “Let’s Go Blues” chant. Fellow Cardinals Steven Matz, Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Giovanny Gallegos and manager Oliver Marmol also attended the game.

NOTES: The Blues had at least one power-play goal in each game. They went 8 for 26 in the series.

Caption St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak (21) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) and goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas

Caption St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) and Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas

Caption Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) works the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas

Caption Minnesota Wild's Frederick Gaudreau (89) shoots the puck against St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas

Caption Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) works the puck against St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas

Caption Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) moves the puck as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) defends behind the Blues' goal during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Credit: Michael Thomas