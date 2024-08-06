Breaking: Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died
Nation & World News

Billy Ray Cyrus finalizes divorce from singer Firerose 3 months after filing

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now divorced
FILE - Billy Ray Cyrus arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Cyrus and Firerose are now divorced. The dissolution of their seven-month marriage was finalized Monday by a Williamson County judge in Tennessee three months after Cyrus filed for divorce. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Billy Ray Cyrus arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Cyrus and Firerose are now divorced. The dissolution of their seven-month marriage was finalized Monday by a Williamson County judge in Tennessee three months after Cyrus filed for divorce. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now divorced.

The dissolution of their seven-month marriage was finalized Monday by a Williamson County judge in Tennessee three months after Cyrus filed for divorce.

Cyrus, 62, cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” when he filed for divorce from the 36-year-old, whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Cyrus’ lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo & Garrett, said he and Hodges reached a settlement Friday, adding that Cyrus is “relieved to put this nightmare behind him.”

“I’m just very relieved... and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief,” Cyrus said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate… it played out this way.”

“It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure. B.R.C.,″ his statement concluded.

Cyrus’ lawyers claimed in their statement that Hodges legally changed her last name to Cyrus before mediation, which they say Cyrus feels “validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Hodges’ lawyers did not immediately return requests for comment.

The court documents show neither party will pay spousal support, and much of the division of assets is based on ownership before the two married.

At the time of the initial May filing, Cyrus was also seeking an annulment due to fraud on Hodges’ part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gave no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct or fraud but said each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together. According to the court documents, Cyrus will turn over ownership, master rights and copyright interests, as well as royalties, to Hodges for the music and intellectual property they created together before and during their marriage.

Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together. They had previously called off divorce proceedings in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicized rift in the Cyrus family. When Miley won her first Grammy Award in February, she said, "I don't think I've forgotten anyone" after a long list of thank-yous and shoutouts to her family that included her mother, who was in attendance, but excluded her father and onetime "Hannah Montana" co-star.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rudy Giuliani agrees to deal to end his bankruptcy case, pay creditors' financial adviser...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Utah congressional candidate contests election results in state Supreme Court as recount...
Placeholder Image

Young Thug trial roiled by revelation of second secret meeting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate in Arizona fake electors case, charges to be...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A judge has branded Google a monopolist, but AI may bring about quicker change in...8m ago
The Latest: Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate15m ago
Boxer Imane Khelif advances to gold-medal bout with another victory amid gender...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs2h ago
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz