Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after 7 months of marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct." Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to fraud on Hodges' part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment. The filing was first reported Tuesday by TMZ.