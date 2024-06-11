Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after 7 months of marriage

Breaking: Suspect in custody after Gwinnett transit bus chase across 3 counties
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from singer Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, after seven months of marriage
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Billy Ray Cyrus arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, singer Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in a Tennessee court on May 22, 2024, after seven months of marriage. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct." Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to fraud on Hodges' part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment. The filing was first reported Tuesday by TMZ.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together over the course of their relationship.

In an Instagram post in April, commemorating their six-month anniversary, Hodges wrote "Life isn't always easy... but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you Lord!"

Neither Hodges nor Cyrus has commented on the divorce via their social media accounts.

Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together. They had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicized rift in the Cyrus family. When Miley won her first Grammy Award in February, she said "I don't think I've forgotten anyone" after a long list of thank-yous and shoutouts to her family that included her mother, who was in attendance, but excluded her father and onetime "Hannah Montana" co-star.

___

Associated Press journalist Travis Loller contributed reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

FILE - Billy Ray Cyrus performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 12, 2022. Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, singer Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in a Tennessee court on May 22, 2024, after seven months of marriage. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

