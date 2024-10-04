Nation & World News

Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans

The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback De'Antre Prince (24) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the Texans on Sunday without leading receiver Khalil Shakir, Austin Johnson at defensive tackle and Taylor Rapp at safety.

The Bills (3-1) announced Friday that Shakir, Johnson and Rapp would join Vonn on the sidelines when they face the Texans (3-1). Vonn was suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL, which announced the suspension Tuesday, did not give a reason for Miller's penalty.

Shakir, who has 18 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns, is out with an ankle injury. Johnson is out with an oblique injury while Rapp is out with a concussion.

The good news is starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson could return with both listed as questionable.

Bernard has been out with a pectoral injury from Week 2 while Johnson broke his right forearm in the team's opener last month.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

