Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills are already missing suspended pass rusher Von Miller. Now, they will face the Texans on Sunday without leading receiver Khalil Shakir, Austin Johnson at defensive tackle and Taylor Rapp at safety.

The Bills (3-1) announced Friday that Shakir, Johnson and Rapp would join Vonn on the sidelines when they face the Texans (3-1). Vonn was suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL, which announced the suspension Tuesday, did not give a reason for Miller's penalty.