Bills WR Beasley rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules

Beasley tweeted that his has spoken with the players' association since initially ripping them on their agreement with the league.

The new policy applies to training camp and the preseason. It restricts unvaccinated players while allowing vaccinated players to return to near normalcy, which made Beasley think the union was not representing all the players.

Beasley tweeted Friday morning a confirmation of The Athletic’s report that the NFLPA had reached out to him earlier in the day and come to an understanding regarding certain aspects of the policy.

Under the new policy, vaccinated players will also no longer be required to wear masks at the team’s facility or during team travel. They will have no travel restrictions, can use the sauna/steam room and weight room without capacity limits, and can interact with vaccinated friends and family during team travel.

Unvaccinated players will be required to tested for COVID-19 daily and must wears masks in team facilities and during travel. They will also not be allowed to use the sauna/steam rooms, are subject to weight room capacity limits, and may not leave the team hotel to eat or interact with anyone outside of the team traveling party during travel.

The biggest issue for Cole is the difference between the protocols for those vaccinated and those not after high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Unvaccinated players will be required to quarantine after high-risk exposure, while vaccinated players will not.

Beasley is entering his third season with the Bills. He had career best of 82 catches for 967 yards in 2020. He has two years and roughly $11.9 million remaining on his contract.

