Bills' thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video

“And now I’m able to give to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most. And that’s always been my dream," he added. "That’s always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for. ”

Titled “Thank You: A message from Damar Hamlin,” the video opens with Hamlin walking into view, placing down a jacket and taking a seat in a dimly lit room with the word `Bills’ prominently displayed behind him. Hamlin shows no after-effects of the injury while wearing a white T-shirt with the name of his charitable foundation, Chasing Millions, printed on the front and with a gold chain with the initials “DM” hanging around his neck.

Hamlin also thanked his teammates, training staff, and the medical staff at both the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center, where he split his recovery. He also thanked those who donated more than $9 million to his charity over the past four weeks.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world,” Hamlin said in closing the video by making a heart sign with his hands.

“I couldn’t do this without any of this support and the love," he continued. "And I can’t wait to continue to take y'all on this journey with me.”

