Bills reward QB Josh Allen with new contract following his first NFL MVP season

NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players
Credit: AP

By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded Sunday with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players.

The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, which adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. ESPN.com reported the deal’s value and includes an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

The Bills did not release the value of the contract.

The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP, and first since running back Thurman Thomas did so in 1991. The new deal eclipses Allen’s previous contract, a six-year $258 deal he signed with Buffalo in August 2021.

Allen has established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and re-written nearly every franchise single-season passing and scoring record at his position. In doing so, he’s overcome the many questions and criticisms he faced for being considered a raw and inaccurate player when Buffalo selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

Just as important, Allen has solidified what had been an unsettled position in Buffalo since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired following the 1996 season. The Bills under Allen have won five consecutive AFC East titles and are on a six-year playoff run.

Allen’s MVP honor came during a season in which he essentially did more with what was considered less receiving talent around him. Adopting an “Everybody Eats” motto, Buffalo ran away with the AFC East by clinching the division with five games still left in a 13-win season and after the team traded top receiving option Stefon Diggs to Houston and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

Though Allen failed to top 4,000 yards for the first time since 2019, the quarterback enjoyed his most efficient seasons with a career-low six interceptions, a year after throwing a career-worst 18. Allen finished with 28 touchdowns passing, scored another 12 rushing and was credited with a touchdown receiving after completing a pass to Amari Cooper, who then lateralled the ball back to the quarterback.

