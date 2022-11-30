Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games

Both teams are coming off games on Thanksgiving. Buffalo earned a last-second win in Detroit while the Patriots lost a tight game in Minnesota. Mac Jones threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

The Patriots are 4-point home underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks expects a close one.

BILLS, 23-20

Kansas City (minus 2 1/2) at Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (9-2) aim to avenge their loss to the Bengals (7-4) in the AFC championship game.

BEST BET: CHIEFS, 30-23

Washington (plus 1 1/2) at New York Giants

The Giants (7-4) try to snap a two-game losing streak and prevent Taylor Heinicke from buying another pair of Air Jordans.

UPSET SPECIAL: GIANTS, 20-17

Cleveland (minus 7) at Houston

Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL should feature plenty of handoffs to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

BROWNS, 26-16

Pittsburgh (minus 1 1/2) at Atlanta

Somehow the Falcons (5-7) are just a half-game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

FALCONS, 20-16

Denver (plus 8 1/2) at Baltimore

Russell Wilson has been a disaster in Denver. The Ravens (7-4) can’t hold big leads.

RAVENS, 23-16

Green Bay (minus 2 1/2) at Chicago

Two losing teams with banged-up QBs takes the sizzle out of this rivalry.

PACKERS, 24-17

Jacksonville (minus 1 1/2) at Detroit

Trevor Lawrence played his best NFL game in an impressive comeback win for the Jaguars over the Ravens. The Lions are much improved since a 1-6 start.

LIONS, 23-22

New York Jets (plus 3) at Minnesota

If Mike White beats the Vikings (9-2) on the road, he should get a statue at a rest stop on the New Jersey turnpike.

VIKINGS, 26-20

Tennessee (plus 5 1/2) at Philadelphia

The Eagles (10-1) had 363 yards rushing vs. Green Bay. They need to figure out how to stop Derrick Henry.

EAGLES, 23-20

Seattle (minus 7 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

Geno Smith has to get the Seahawks (6-5) back on track after consecutive losses. The Rams (3-8) are one of the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history.

SEAHAWKS, 24-16

Miami (plus 3 1/2) at San Francisco

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge against the 49ers defense. San Francisco may have to rely on Jimmy Garoppolo a little more because of injuries at running back.

49ERS, 23-22

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 1 1/2) at Las Vegas

Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have led the Raiders to consecutive overtime wins. The Chargers barely escaped a third straight loss when Justin Herbert connected with Gerald Everett on a 2-point conversion in Arizona.

RAIDERS, 24-23

Indianapolis (plus 10 1/2) at Dallas

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (8-3) will be well-rested after a Thanksgiving win while the Colts are coming off a short week.

COWBOYS, 27-13

New Orleans (plus 3 1/2) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady is struggling to overcome Todd Bowles’ conservative coaching.

BUCCANEERS, 20-17

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 5-11.

Season: Straight up: 106-74. Against spread: 90-86-4.

Thursday: Straight up: 9-5. Against spread: 6-8.

Monday: Straight up: 6-7. Against spread: 5-8.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-5. Against spread: 7-5.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-8. Against spread: 5-6-1.

