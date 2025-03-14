Breaking: Senate Democrats allow GOP funding bill to advance, choose budget cuts over shutdown
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bills have 2 free-agent additions facing 6-game NFL suspensions for PEDs, GM Beane reveals

The Buffalo Bills stand to open the season minus two new free-agent defensive line additions upon learning Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht both face six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy
PFILE - ittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

PFILE - ittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills stand to open the season minus two new free-agent defensive line additions upon learning Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht both face six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, general manager Brandon Beane announced on Friday.

Beane said he's verified the details of the suspensions and positive tests with the NFL.

He said the team was aware of Hoecht’s positive test before agreeing to sign the hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker to a three-year, $24 million contract on Monday. Hoecht spent his first four NFL seasons playing with the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Ogunjobi, who signed a one-year contract with $8 million guaranteed, Beane said the player revealed he had just received notice of testing positive upon arriving at the team’s facility to sign the deal that the two sides agreed to on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has no history of testing positive and, last season, was the Pittsburgh Steelers nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“It was a situation where I really don’t know what it was," Ogunjobi said, adding that he has an “obligation to know what” he puts in his body and takes "full responsibility.”

Beane credited Ogunjobi for being upfront even before the player’s B sample has been tested, while adding it’s not ideal to have two players facing season-opening suspensions.

Beane said the Bills would have passed on targeting the eighth-year player in free agency had they known of the positive test. He does, however, intend to honor the agreement in part because the market for defensive tackles is already drying up, and Ogunjobi will be eligible to play after Week 7.

Beane said it’s unclear the reason behind the player’s positive test. Ogunjobi spent his first four NFL seasons with Cleveland, another with Cincinnati and the past three in Pittsburgh.

Ogunjobi said the Bills handled the situation “masterfully.”

“I can’t express my gratitude,” he said.

Hoecht also took responsibility in revealing he tested positive for testosterone, which he said was supplied to him by his long-time trainer.

“I’m ultimately mad at nobody but myself. I got complacent. I trusted someone I shouldn’t have trusted,” Hoecht said. “It was a mistake. It was careless. And it’s ultimately my responsibility.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Los Angeles Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht (97) reacts after a tackle of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 19, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes, file)

Credit: AP

Bills to re-sign Hamlin. Buffalo also adds defensive tackle Ogunjobi to 1-year deal, AP source says

Eagles send Gardner-Johnson to Texans. Vikings bolster offensive, defensive lines in NFL free agency

Zeek Biggers pushes through appendectomy to impress NFL scouts, keep draft dream alive

The former Georgia Tech lineman went against doctor’s orders to attend all-star game. On Friday he worked out at Tech's Pro Day event.

1h ago

The Latest

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Hip-hop artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty ahead of May sex trafficking trial

6m ago

No. 1 Duke rules out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown with injuries for ACC semifinal vs. UNC

7m ago

Michigan judge wanted Walmart shoplifters to wash cars. His boss stepped on the hose.

13m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?