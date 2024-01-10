Bills fan killed outside of Dolphins' stadium after last weekend's game, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan during an altercation outside Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game.

As Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night, they had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle, Miami Gardens police said in a news release.

The driver pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said.