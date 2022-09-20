Bills' Dane Jackson taken to hospital with neck injury

Jackson had full movement in his limbs, but coach Sean McDermott didn't have an update beyond that on the player's condition following a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. McDermott said he has a brief chat with Jackson in the stadium tunnel before the ambulance left for the hospital.

“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” McDermott said. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him and hopefully we get some more (updates) here soon.”