ajc logo
X

Bills' Dane Jackson taken to hospital with neck injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

National & World News
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury in a collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury in a collision with a teammate on Monday night and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs, but coach Sean McDermott didn't have an update beyond that on the player's condition following a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. McDermott said he has a brief chat with Jackson in the stadium tunnel before the ambulance left for the hospital.

“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” McDermott said. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him and hopefully we get some more (updates) here soon.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said Jackson informed him he was all right during a text exchange following the game.

Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. He tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision.

After the play, Titans running back Hassan Haskins pulled Jackson off Burks. Jackson lay face down and pounded the turf with his right arm.

The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes as team doctors attended to Jackson, who was moving his legs. He was then moved onto a stretcher and into an ambulance and driven off the field.

Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences12h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
11h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
9h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster
10h ago
The Latest
German Climate envoy Jennifer Morgan speaks during an interview at the German Mission to the United Nations on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. Morgan said the country remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants to get through this coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
23m ago
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
43m ago
WNBA players skipping Russia, choosing other places to play
49m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
15h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top