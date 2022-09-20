Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital

The Bills announced tests revealed Jackson sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was healthy enough to travel to the Bills' facility for treatment later Tuesday.

“We had a good conversation downstairs in the training room and he seems to be in good spirits,” McDermott said, before noting it’s too early to determine whether Jackson can play Sunday, when the Bills (2-0) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (2-0).

Jackson was hurt when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs as he was being evaluated by medical officials on the field before he was loaded into the ambulance.

He’s a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

McDermott said it was also too early to determine the playing status of Buffalo’s other injured players, including Hyde. Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not finish the game.

The Bills were also without No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and his backup Tim Settle (calf).

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)