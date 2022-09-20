ajc logo
X

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

National & World News
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A photo of cornerback Dane Jackson smiling alongside safety Micah Hyde as both players left the hospital was all it took to ease the mind of Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday morning.

“Nate sent me a picture as I was heading home,” McDermott said, referring to Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske. “So it was good to see, and it just kind of helped me get a little bit of rest there, too, knowing that they were in a good spot.”

The Bills players were sent to the hospital after both sustained neck injuries in a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Jackson was driven off the field in an ambulance and hospitalized Monday night, the team didn't disclose Hyde's trip to the hospital until Tuesday. Hyde was carted off the field in the third quarter, and McDermott said the team elected to send him for tests as a precaution.

Jackson’s was considered the more serious injury. His head and neck snapped backward after he was struck by a teammate late in the second quarter.

The Bills announced tests revealed Jackson sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was healthy enough to travel to the Bills' facility for treatment later Tuesday.

“We had a good conversation downstairs in the training room and he seems to be in good spirits,” McDermott said, before noting it’s too early to determine whether Jackson can play Sunday, when the Bills (2-0) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (2-0).

Jackson was hurt when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.

Jackson had full movement in his limbs as he was being evaluated by medical officials on the field before he was loaded into the ambulance.

He’s a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

McDermott said it was also too early to determine the playing status of Buffalo’s other injured players, including Hyde. Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not finish the game.

The Bills were also without No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and his backup Tim Settle (calf).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics6h ago
Braves catcher William Contreras hits a solo home run to the left field during the sixth inning at Truist Park against Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

William Contreras’ breakout season for Braves shouldn’t go underappreciated
5h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released
2h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
5h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
5h ago
Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley is brought down by Georgia Tech's defensive line during the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech defense trying to prepare for Central Florida’s tempo
8h ago
The Latest
Police and firefighters inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The man was taken to a hospital Wednesday, in an apparent protest against a planned state funeral next week for the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe, officials and media reports said.(Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: 092406+0900

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral
12m ago
Rays' Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness
19m ago
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
20m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
9h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
13h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top