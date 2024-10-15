Bills boost patchwork receiver group by acquiring Amari Cooper in trade with Browns, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' patchwork group of receivers is getting a boost, with the team acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, a person briefed on the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Buffalo gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft as part of the trade that also included a swap of late-round picks, the person said to the AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. NFL.com first reported the trade, which came a day after the Bills (4-2) expanded their lead atop the AFC East with a 23-20 win over their division rival New York Jets (2-4).

Buffalo also acquired a 2025 sixth-round draft pick and sent Cleveland a 2026 seventh-round pick.