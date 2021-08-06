Bills armed for future: Allen agrees on 6-year extension

Allen opened training camp by saying he’s not concerned about contract talks.

“Whether it happens or it doesn’t happen, it’s not going to change my approach to be the best teammate, the best leader I can be for this team and this organization,” Allen said. “My focus is completely on the field.”

Kelly was fine with Allen breaking several of his single-season records, and could only imagine how many more might fall in the future.

“I’ll put it this way, if Josh Allen is with us for 10-plus years, he will be breaking his own records,” Kelly said last year. “I pull for him every time. ... I’m like a little kid.”

Allen’s production last year continued a trend of him making significant jumps in progress since the Bills traded up five spots in the draft order to select the quarterback with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft. Allen was the third of five quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2018, and was knocked for accuracy issues during his three seasons at Wyoming.

The questions followed Allen through his first two seasons in which he ranked 32nd among NFL starters by completing less than 59% of his passes. Allen’s completion percentage jumped to 69.2 last year to rank fourth-best among NFL starters.

Allen has matured from a raw, strong-armed quarterback who had technique issues, and someone who relied too much on scrambling out of the pocket. Though he still remains a threat to run, Allen has been groomed to be more patient in the pocket.

Allen has benefited from a Bills front office that has assembled an experience group of receivers, over the past three years. It began with Buffalo signing Cole Beasley and John Brown in free agency in 2019, and continued the following offseason when the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota .

Diggs established immediate chemistry with Allen last year in becoming Buffalo's first player to lead the NFL in yards receiving and catches.

Allen has also enjoyed stability at the coaching level in having spent his tenure in Buffalo working exclusively under head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll, this past week, praised Allen for his even-keel and competitive nature.

“Really, he’s the same guy he was when he walked in the door in terms of his mental approach,” Daboll said. “It’s well-documented, talk about Josh’s improvement. He’s a consistent guy for us. He’s the leader of our football team. He’s got his hands all over this offense. And his legs, too. Fortunate to have him.”

___

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday Aug. 2, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes