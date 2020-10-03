Billions in bullion shifted ahead of Dutch bank rebuild

The Netherlands' central bank transported its Dutch-based stock of gold — 14,000 bars and about 1,000 boxes of gold coins — from its headquarters in Amsterdam to a safe in the nearby city of Haarlem in a meticulously and closely guarded operation that ended Saturday, the bank said in a statement.

Along with the bullion worth 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion), the bank also shifted bills worth another 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in the operation that was led by the Royal Dutch Military Police.