Billionaire's spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours hundreds of miles above Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk after SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by a few hours.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”