Billionaire's spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours hundreds of miles above Earth

A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk
This image provided by SpaceX on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, shows a view of Earth and the Dragon capsule's Skywalker spacewalk platform shortly after the Polaris Dawn crew launched into an orbit. (SpaceX via AP)

This image provided by SpaceX on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, shows a view of Earth and the Dragon capsule's Skywalker spacewalk platform shortly after the Polaris Dawn crew launched into an orbit. (SpaceX via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk after SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by a few hours.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

