Billie Jean King Cup Finals prize money rises to $9.6 million, equal to men's Davis Cup, ITF says

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will offer a record total of $9.6 million in prize money

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will offer a record total of $9.6 million in prize money, including $2.4 million to the champions, the International Tennis Federation announced Monday.

The ITF said this puts the women competing at the BJK Cup Finals on an equivalent prize level as the men at the Davis Cup Finals.

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals start Tuesday at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium and run through Sunday.

Defending champion Switzerland is joined by last year’s runner-up, Australia, and 10 other countries: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and the United States.

The runner-up team will earn $1.44 million, each losing semifinalist will get $960,000 and teams eliminated in the group stage will receive $480,000.

___

