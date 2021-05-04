Billie Eilish, J Balvin, A$AP to play NY's Gov Ball festival

Organizers said they are “working in close consultation with the City of New York (and) the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event." Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern.

“Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky, and King Princess, among others.”