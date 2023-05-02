BreakingNews
Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
X

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
17 hours ago
Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors by a pair of Republican state lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors Monday by a pair of Republican state lawmakers.

Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill would broaden that to workers ages 14 to 17. They could only serve to seated customers, not drinkers who are at the bar itself.

The current age limit on serving alcohol “causes workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job,” the bill sponsors Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, said in a memo circulated Monday seeking cosponsors.

They said their idea “creates a simple solution” to the state's workforce shortage problems in the food and beverage industry. The bill requires the licensed operator of the bar or restaurant be on the premises and supervising.

Although no one under the age of 21 can legally drink alcohol, those under 21 — including minors of any age — in Wisconsin can drink in bars and restaurants if they are with their parents.

If the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The measure is a long way from becoming law. It must pass the Senate and Assembly, both controlled by Republicans, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. His spokesperson Britt Cudaback mocked the proposal Monday, listing numerous initiatives Evers has proposed to address the state's workforce shortage issue including building more housing and funding schools, before forwarding a message detailing the Republican bill.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain 44m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
15m ago

Credit: RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline
1h ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
31m ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
31m ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
2h ago
The Latest
Ugandan lawmakers pass new version of tough anti-gay bill
13m ago
Dutch plan to cut nitrogen emissions gets EU green light
24m ago
On board a Philippine patrol in contested South China Sea
44m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
23h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
21h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top