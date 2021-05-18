Bill to fight hate crimes on Asian Americans nears approval

Rep. Judy Chu said it's painful for many to “open up the newspaper everyday and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed."

“You start to think, ‘Well, will I be next?'” the California Democrat said.

Yet some activists, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, say the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed on to a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving the rise in hate crimes.

“We have had hate crimes laws since 1968, it’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same," said Jason Wu, who is co-chair of the GAPIMNY-Empowering Queer & Trans Asian Pacific Islanders. "These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities. Not a shortage of police and jails.”

Meng acknowledged some of the concerns raised by the groups, but countered that the widespread underreporting of hate crimes needs to be addressed.

“Law enforcement is currently under reporting these kinds of incidents and it makes it easy to ignore hate crimes all together,” she said.

