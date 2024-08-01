'Bill & Ted' stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter eye Broadway reunion in 2025 for 'Waiting for Godot'

NEW YORK (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who played a pair of extraordinary slackers in three "Bill & Ted" films, are reuniting on Broadway for a revival of the brainy, existential classic "Waiting for Godot."

The play is planned for the fall of 2025 under the direction of Jamie Lloyd, a four-time Tony nominee set to direct a revival later this year of "Sunset Boulevard."

Samuel Beckett's pioneering play centers on two tramps, Estragon and Vladimir, who are awaiting the arrival of the mysterious title character, if he ever shows up. It is filled with vaudevillian high jinks that mask increasingly agitated desperation.