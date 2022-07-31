ajc logo
X

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

FILE - Former NBA great Bill Russell speaks during a news conference at the NBA All-Star basketball weekend, Feb. 14, 2009, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Former NBA great Bill Russell speaks during a news conference at the NBA All-Star basketball weekend, Feb. 14, 2009, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

National & World News
By JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.

His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death.

“Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded," the family statement said. “And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports."

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps," Silver said. "Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

A Hall of Famer, five-time Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star, Russell in 1980 was voted the greatest player in the NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most prolific winner and an archetype of selflessness who won with defense and rebounding while leaving the scoring to others. Often, that meant Wilt Chamberlain, the only player of the era who was a worthy rival for Russell.

The battles on the court between the centers were fierce — signature showdowns in the NBA. Russell led the University of San Francisco to NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956 and won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics.

In Boston, Russell left a lasting mark as a Black athlete in a city — and country — where race is often a flash point. In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom. Two years later, a statue of Russell was unveiled on Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Silver said in his statement. "I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”

His family said that arrangements for Russell's memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Bill Russell grins at announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics basketball team, April 18, 1966. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

FILE - Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell has a light moment while answering questions from members of the media after a Celtics team practice in Waltham, Mass., Oct. 11, 1999. (AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)

Credit: ANGELA ROWLINGS

FILE - Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell has a light moment while answering questions from members of the media after a Celtics team practice in Waltham, Mass., Oct. 11, 1999. (AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)

Credit: ANGELA ROWLINGS

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell has a light moment while answering questions from members of the media after a Celtics team practice in Waltham, Mass., Oct. 11, 1999. (AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)

Credit: ANGELA ROWLINGS

Credit: ANGELA ROWLINGS

Editors' Picks
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects20h ago
5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp Saturday
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Have the Hawks built a championship roster?
Falcons’ Bryan Edwards leaves practice with injury
Falcons’ Bryan Edwards leaves practice with injury
Austin Riley adds to sensational July in win over Diamondbacks
The Latest
Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses
8m ago
M's Rodríguez lands on injured list with bruised wrist
14m ago
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
14m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top