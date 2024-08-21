Nation & World News

Bill Pascrell Jr., long-time New Jersey congressman, dies at 87

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., a 14-term incumbent and a fixture in his hometown of Paterson for more than four decades, has died
21 minutes ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., a 14-term incumbent and a fixture in his hometown of Paterson for more than four decades, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his social media account. He was 87.

Pascrell had been in and out of the hospital with an illness recently.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” Pascrell's X accounted posted on Wednesday. “Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved.”

Pascrell was slated to run for a 15th term in the fall.

A lifelong resident of Paterson, Pascrell served in the Army and Army Reserve after college and graduate school. He worked as a teacher in Paterson and served on the Board of Education there from 1979 to 1982 before going on to the state Legislature.

He was Paterson's mayor from 1990 to 1996, when he ran for Congress.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Jersey governor's former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bob Menendez to be replaced by New Jersey governor's former top aide, AP source says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska's primaries
Placeholder Image

Here are some things to know about Jason Carter
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Walz is expected to accept the party’s nomination for vice president at DNC...12m ago
Trump is set to hold his first outdoor rally since last month's assassination attempt18m ago
Man wanted on murder charges is apprehended at Chicago restaurant just blocks from DNC24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon