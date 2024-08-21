Bill Pascrell Jr., long-time New Jersey congressman, dies at 87

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., a 14-term incumbent and a fixture in his hometown of Paterson for more than four decades, died Wednesday, according to a statement from his social media account. He was 87.

Pascrell had been in and out of the hospital with an illness recently.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” Pascrell's X accounted posted on Wednesday. “Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved.”