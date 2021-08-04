Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’

He added, “You know, there were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake.”

Cooper asked Gates about another article in The Times, which this year reported on his wife’s concerns about his workplace behavior. In 2018, before their divorce, Melinda French Gates had raised issues about her husband’s relationship with Epstein and a harassment claim against his money manager. On at least a few occasions, Gates pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the reporting.

Asked Wednesday if he had regrets, Gates replied: “Certainly, everyone does.” He added later, “Within the family, we’ll heal as best we can and learn from what’s happened.”

“I had several dinners with him, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health, through contacts that he had, might emerge. When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended. But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there." - Bill Gates, on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Gates, the Microsoft founder, has a net worth estimated at $130 billion, and the Gates Foundation now has an endowment of $65 billion, by most measures making it the largest private charitable foundation in the world. Gates and French Gates have pledged to keep working at the foundation on issues including global health, poverty reduction and gender equality.

“We are communicating and working at the foundation, so that partnership, we’re going to try and continue,” Gates said on CNN. “Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better. We’ve always enjoyed our work together. The two of us can go out and work with leaders and help build the organization. That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation.”

For much of the interview, Anderson asked Gates about his views of the state of the pandemic. Gates praised the efficacy and mass production of the COVID-19 vaccines, but expressed worry about how easily the delta variant of the coronavirus can be spread.

“We wanted to be nearer the end than we are,” he said, “but delta’s very bad news.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.