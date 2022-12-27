BreakingNews
Breaking: Wellstar, Augusta University Health developing plan for a partnership
ajc logo
X

Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law

National & World News
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
1 hour ago
President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities.

The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers.

Failing and inadequate security cameras have allowed inmates to escape from federal prisons and hampered investigations. They've been an issue in inmate deaths, including that of financier Jeffrey Epstein at a federal jail in New York City in 2019.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that deficiencies with security cameras have compromised investigations into staff misconduct, the introduction of contraband, civil rights violations and inmate deaths.

In March, The Associated Press reported that a lack of security cameras in critical areas contributed to widespread staff sexual abuse of inmates at a federal women's prison in Dublin, California.

“Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct, and abuse,” said the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act, which is now law.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes
9h ago

Credit: kali9

13 killed on Georgia roads during Christmas weekend, state patrol says
3h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
2h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Thomas "Tom" Asher family

Tom Asher, leading Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fernando Llano

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
10m ago
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
16m ago
Stocks closing lower on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
8h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top