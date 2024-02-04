Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support

Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span. But the team struggled after quarterback Tom Brady left, with three losing seasons in four years and a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to Belichick's departure.

Although he interviewed twice for the Atlanta Falcons position, the offseason hiring cycle appears to have concluded without him landing a new job.

Belichick was known for his time in both Cleveland and New England for being closed-lipped and refusing to engage with reporters or fans longing for information about the team.

But now that he’s gone, the hoodie-wearing coach even poked fun at his reputation as a grouch.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them,” he wrote. “I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.”

