Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor

“We in this body are doing the governor’s bidding,” said Rep. Angela Nixon, a Democrat. “He needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work.”

The bill, which makes a number of other changes to Florida election law, passed one day after a federal appeals court upheld a GOP-led election law that was enacted last year. That law was challenged as racially discriminatory by seeking to suppress Black votes, but a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

Among other things, it would tighten limits and increase fines for third-party voter registration organizations, impose more restrictions on mail ballots and shift responsibility for determining if a voter is eligible from the state to the individual.

Democrats contended the bill is another step to suppress votes of minorities and economically disadvantaged people to benefit Republicans who already dominate state government and Florida's federal offices.

“We’re back at it again, making it more difficult for people to register to vote. What we are doing with this bill is unnecessary,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamni. "It’s really frustrating.”

Republicans, however, portrayed the measure as guaranteeing a legitimate vote, streamlining election operations and eliminating ambiguity in the law.

“There is no more sacred thing than our vote," said GOP Rep. John Snyder. "It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The House also passed a proposal that would require a constitutional amendment to pass with at least 66.67% of the vote, up from 60% currently. That measure has to clear the Senate and then would go on the November 2024 ballot — where it would require a 60% vote to be enacted.

“We know in this crazy world today we are at greater risk of bad constitutional amendments," said the main sponsor, Republican Rep. Rick Roth. "We have to stand for our constitution.”

Democrats contended the amendment threshold change would make it harder for voters to take their own initiative to change policies if the Legislature refuses to do so.

“Sixty percent is high enough," said Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone. "Voters need to have an option when the Legislature does not listen to them. We’ve seen that time and time again.”