Biggest aid convoy since cease-fire nears Ethiopia's Tigray

Humanitarian workers say federal authorities have now eased restrictions previously imposed on aid to the region. Tigray has been largely cut off from the world since Tigray forces recaptured the regional capital, Mekele, in June 2021, a situation the European Union’s humanitarian chief likened to a “siege.”

The United States has warned that 700,000 people in Tigray could face famine because of restrictions on aid. A survey by Tigray’s regional health bureau recently found that at least 1,900 children under age 5 died from malnutrition between June last year and April 1.

Tigray’s banking services, road links and telecommunications remain down.

But for humanitarian aid, the only delivery issues that remain are operational ones including the number of trucks available and how quickly partners can organize aid, the U.N. official said on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

However, the official said four trucks carrying high-energy biscuits were recently turned back by customs officials, who claimed the biscuits could be used to feed Tigray forces.