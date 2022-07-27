Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honor Hall of Famer Ortiz

Teammates Tim Wakefield, Xander Bogaerts, Trot Nixon, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Cora came out for the honorary first pitch, and Jason Varitek was behind the plate to catch it. After the ceremony, Francona headed over to the visitor’s dugout to manage the Guardians, and Cora went back to the home dugout to take his place with the Red Sox.

“Just to be watching him, you know, be so proud of him, of what he’s accomplished,” Francona said before the game. “That’s a pretty cool thing.”

Ortiz stopped to take a selfie of himself with his Hall of Fame plaque, which called him a "Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in 10-year stretch." He also got a ride in the dugout laundry cart from the current players.

The scoreboard then went into a highlight reel that recapped Ortiz’s rise from an offseason afterthought to the most important player in Red Sox history, helping the sad-sack franchise end an 86-year title drought and win two more championships. In the 2013 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, he batted .688 and was the World Series MVP.

A 10-time All-Star who was the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer, Ortiz batted .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs in a 20-year career with the Red Sox and Twins. He also had a .289 average with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in nine postseasons.

The Red Sox wore their special edition blue and yellow jerseys on Tuesday that they also have worn on marathon day the past two seasons. Survivors of the attacks helped unfurl the ’13 World Series pennant; Jimmy Fund kids and patients from the David Ortiz Children's Foundation held the ’07 banner and longtime season-ticket holders handled the ’04 one.

Cora, a player on the 2007 team, said Ortiz gave the clubhouse a jolt of energy — as usual — when he visited.

“This is the first time he's going to walk into Fenway as a Hall of Famer,” Cora said before the game. “I'm very proud of him. I think we all are.”

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz is congratulated by Boston Red Sox players while pushed in a laundry cart through the dugout while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz gets a pat on the back by former teammate, Boston Red Sox coach Jason Varitek while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz, left, jokes with Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez, right, and Vladimir Guerrero, center, while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz, center, is congratulated by Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) and former teammate Tim Wakefield (49) while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz shares a hug with fans while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz thanks fans while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)