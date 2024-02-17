Big money: Texas coach Sarkisian getting salary increase to more than $10 million per year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's contract extension will push his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country after leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Texas announced the contract extension through the 2030 season last month but had not released financial details. The deal is set to be approved next week by the University of Texas System Board of Regents, which on Saturday published the details in the board agenda.

The extension includes $100,000 annual raises that will push Sarkisian's guaranteed salary to $10.9 million by the final year. He also gets a one-time $300,000 bonus payment and 20 hours of personal use every year on the school's private plane.