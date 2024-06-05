Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens holds news conference on water crisis in Atlanta
Nation & World News

Big Mac battle: McDonald's loses European Union trademark fight with Irish rival Supermac's

A top European Union court ruled that McDonald’s has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a long-running legal battle
FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. A top European Union court ruled that McDonald’s has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a longrunning legal battle. The EU General Court’s ruling said in its judgement Wednesday, June 5, 2024, that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac name over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown with fresh beef in Atlanta. A top European Union court ruled that McDonald’s has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a longrunning legal battle. The EU General Court’s ruling said in its judgement Wednesday, June 5, 2024, that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac name over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By KELVIN CHAN – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — McDonald's lost a European Union trademark dispute over the Big Mac name after a top European Union court sided Wednesday with Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a long-running legal battle.

The EU General Court said in its judgment that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac label over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants.

The Big Mac is a hamburger made of two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Big Mac sauce, according to the company's website.

The decision is about more than burger names. It opens the door for Galway-based Supermac's expansion into other EU countries. The dispute erupted when Supermac's applied to register its company name in the EU as it drew up expansion plans. McDonald's objected, saying consumers would be confused because it already trademarked the Big Mac name.

Supermac's filed a 2017 request with the EU's Intellectual Property Office to revoke McDonald's Big Mac trademark registration, saying the U.S. company couldn't prove that it had used the name for certain categories that aren't specifically related to the burger over five years. That's the window of time in Europe that a trademark has to be used before it can be taken away.

After the regulator partially approved Supermac's request, McDonald's appealed to the EU court.

“McDonald’s has not proved that the contested mark has been put to genuine use" in connection with chicken sandwiches, food made from poultry products or services associated with operating fast-food, drive-through or take-out restaurants, the court said, according to a press summary of its decision.

Supermac's portrayed the decision as a David and Goliath-style victory. Managing Director Pat McDonagh accused McDonald’s of “trademark bullying to stifle competition."

“This is a significant ruling that takes a common-sense approach to the use of trademarks by large multi-nationals. It represents a significant victory for small businesses throughout the world," McDonagh said in a statement.

The Irish company doesn't sell a sandwich called the Big Mac but does have one called the Mighty Mac with the same ingredients.

McDonald’s was unfazed by the ruling, which can be appealed to the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court, but only on points of law.

“The decision by the EU General Court does not affect our right to use the ‘BIG MAC’ trademark,” the company said in a press statement. “Our iconic Big Mac is loved by customers all across Europe, and we’re excited to continue to proudly serve local communities, as we have done for decades.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Water restored across Atlanta, mayor says1m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Watchdog group slams PDK over changes to noise, environmental study

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: TNS

Georgia congressman’s bill could reduce animal testing for cosmetics, drugs

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher and approaches its all-time highs
4m ago
Life as a teen without social media isn't easy. These families are navigating adolescence...
9m ago
THE LATEST
Israeli troops launch attacks in central Gaza, possibly widening their offensive
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs